"It's a coward move," Manny Diaz Jr. criticized for not attending Black history round table in Miami Gardens

"It's a coward move," Manny Diaz Jr. criticized for not attending Black history round table in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - Two state senators called out the Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. over a canceled town hall appearance in Miami Gardens Thursday.

On Twitter, Diaz, Jr. said, "There was nothing sudden" about his plans to not attend. Critics claim he backed out.

"It's not just his actions," State Senator Shevrin Jones, (D) from District 35 said. "I also think it's the actions of the Governor (Ron DeSantis). I think it's extremely clear that they're bold enough to put these policies out but they're not bold enough to face the people."

Senator Jones helped organize the town hall.

His colleague, Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood, (D) from District 32 expected Diaz, Jr. to join her and others on a panel to discuss, among other issues, the state's new African-American history education standards that instruct educators to teach "how slaves developed skills which in some instances could be applied for their personal benefit."

Both Diaz, Jr. and Governor DeSantis support the standards despite criticism.

Sen. Jones said Diaz, Jr. agreed to sit on the panel. 1000 people reserved seats, Jones said. Organizers promoted the event for weeks.

One day before the event, one text raised eyebrows. Jones said his friend of 12 years backed out.

"(Diaz) said he wasn't going to be able to make it anymore," Jones said. "He said that his schedule had changed."

Dr. Osgood found out online from tweets by CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede.

"It's a coward move to kind of just back out at the last minute," she said.

CBS News Miami reached out to Commissioner Diaz, Jr.'s officer for comment. They did not respond before this article was published. Diaz, Jr. responded to DeFede's tweet online.

"There was nothing sudden about my inability to attend Senator Jones' town hall," Diaz said on his X, formerly Twitter, account. "As I told the senator last week I will be visiting schools through the state to welcome back students, parents and teachers for the first day of school."

"We're still going on with (the town hall) because I think the people are just that important, education is just that important and what we need to be doing to move forward is just that important," Sen. Jones said.

"When you are an elected or appointed leader and you're making policy rules and standards that impacts the lives of people everyday, especially our children it is extremely important that you hear the perspective of all people," Sen. Dr. Osgood said.

Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon, II, planned to be a panelist too. While disappointed, Diaz, Jr. will not be there, Dr. Gallon said he is focused on what's next.

"We're going to stand, speak and fight for what is fair, what is equitable and what speaks to this whole notion of educational inclusion," he said.