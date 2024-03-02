Israeli diplomat's son, accused of running over police officer on motorcycle, involved in jail altercation

MIAMI — The son of an Israeli diplomat, who was arrested for allegedly running over a Sunny Isles Beach Police officer with his motorcycle, was involved in an altercation in jail.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections, an "incident" took place involving two inmates in their custody. The agency confirmed to CBS News Miami that one of the inmates was none other than 19-year-old Avraham Gil, the son of a consular officer at the Israeli Consulate.

The details of exactly what happened remain unknown at this time.

"MDCR takes all acts of violence in the jail extremely seriously and Correctional Staff took action to minimize the actions of those perpetrators intent on committing harm," a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Corrections stated. "Additionally, the Miami-Dade Police Department was contacted and added an additional charge to the inmate in custody."

Gil is accused of running down a Sunny Isles Beach Police officer on his motorcycle back in January, leaving him injured while he was dealing with a traffic stop.

When he appeared in bond court in February, he tried to claim diplomatic immunity from the case due to his status as a child of a diplomatic official; however, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office claimed that neither Gil nor his father had diplomatic immunity.