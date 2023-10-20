Israeli-Americans take to downtown Miami high-rise to project images of missing terror victims

MIAMI -- A series of projections flashed on a building in downtown Miami Thursday night displayed images from a video believed to be hostages of Hamas who were abducted from Israel two weeks ago.

The sky high images were the product of a small group of Israeli-Americans in Miami who organized the effort, mirroring a similar approach of another group based in New York.

Local organizer Michael Zgut said he felt compelled to act in the wake of the atrocities in the Middle East.

A group of Israeli-Americans in Miami organized the projections. CBS News Miami

"No one expected it," he said. "I believe the whole country is in deep trauma right now."

Zgut, an Israeli-American, said he is deeply sad following the surprise attack in Israel, and his shock turned into action.

"I want to show the faces of the biggest massacre since the Holocaust against Jewish people," he said.

By a building near the Government Center, Zgut's small group projects images onto a building. The footage features names and photos of some of the victims believed to be captured by Hamas during its attack on Israel.

"What happened on October 7th by Hamas was a crime against humanity," Zgut said. "Abducted hostages, babies, children, elderly women and men."

CBS News Miami could not independently verify the names and faces shown in the group's video. Zgut says he contacted an organization in New York to help create the video and identify the hostages to honor.

A message from it reads: "Bring them home now."

"Bring awareness to the Western world that the fight Israel is fighting is everyone's fighting," Zgut.

A group in New York did something similar in Manhattan and Los Angeles, showing photos and messages, "Bring back our families."

Families like Zgut's in Israel remain devastated by the attack, and in some small way, he hopes this effort can help those kidnapped reunite with their loved ones.

"Abroad and in Israel, I think all Israelis feel the same," he said. "First, shock turned into this big urge to act."