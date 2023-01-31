Investment fund CEO Ken Griffin donates $25M to Nicklaus Children's Hospital to fund new surgical tower

MIAMI -- A hedge fund manager on Tuesday made a historic $25 million charitable donation to Nicklaus Children's Hospital which will allow the facility to build a new state-of-the art surgical tower.

Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel who is one of the world's richest people and a new transplant to South Florida, said he made the donation because of personal concerns.

"Ensuring that all children have access to high quality health care has been a high priority of mine for many years," he said during a news conference to announce the gift.

The facility's new surgical tower is expected to open next year and will have 12 operating rooms, recovery and waiting rooms, officials said. It will also use cutting edge technology to treat the youngest of patients.

"Nicklaus Children's is humbled to receive a historic $25 million dollar donation," said Matthew Love, president of the health system that operates the facility.

The donation means a lot to the Farrow family whose son, Kai, needed open heart surgery when he was just 2 weeks old.

"Kai started going into heart failure," said his mother, Jackie Farrow. "It was a scary time. Unfortunately, which we didn't foresee but the surgical team, the ICU team and the cardiologist all acted quickly and he had surgery. Aand now it's as if nothing happened."

"Kids in South Florida deserve the best," Love said. "They shouldn't have to leave Florida to get care and that's exactly our intention as it relates to the surgical tower."

Hospital workers and patients said the donation will save lives for years to come.

"That kind of generosity just pays it forward," said Rob Farrow, Kai's father.

