Investigation underway after weekend triple shooting closed some I-95 lanes in Broward

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for clues after three people were critically injured late Sunday night during a triple shooting that resulted in the closure of Interstate 95 and massive traffic gridlock.

The victims, who were not identified but said to be in their 30s, were taken for treatment to a local hospital, where they were initially listed in critical condition.

Police have not said if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.

Police closed several lanes of I-95 as they searched for clues.

