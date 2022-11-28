Investigation underway after triple shooting in North Bay Village leaves at least 1 dead
MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a triple shooting Monday morning in North Bay Village left at least one person dead, authorities said.
Paramedics were called to the 7900 block of East Drive around 7:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Police did not immediately provide details about what led to the gunfire or say if a suspect was being sought or in custody.
According to investigators, one person was killed during the incident.
Information about the conditions of the other patients, who were taken to a local hospital, was pending.
