Investigation underway after triple shooting in North Bay Village leaves at least 1 dead

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a triple shooting Monday morning in North Bay Village left at least one person dead, authorities said.

Paramedics were called to the 7900 block of East Drive around 7:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police did not immediately provide details about what led to the gunfire or say if a suspect was being sought or in custody.

According to investigators, one person was killed during the incident.

Information about the conditions of the other patients, who were taken to a local hospital, was pending.

CBS Miami Team
First published on November 28, 2022 / 8:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

