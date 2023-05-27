Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after toddler fatally shot in Pompano Beach, Broward sheriff's office says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Saturday was investigating the fatal shooting of a toddler, authorities said.

The child, whose age and identity were not immediately released, died after being flown to a local hospital following the shooting around 1:45 p.m. near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach, according to a written statement.

Investigators did not disclose any additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities also have not said if a suspect has been identified in connection with the incident.

The county's Child Protective Investigation Section have also been informed about the incident.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.