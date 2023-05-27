Investigation underway after toddler fatally shot in Pompano Beach, Broward sheriff's office says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Saturday was investigating the fatal shooting of a toddler, authorities said.

The child, whose age and identity were not immediately released, died after being flown to a local hospital following the shooting around 1:45 p.m. near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach, according to a written statement.

Investigators did not disclose any additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities also have not said if a suspect has been identified in connection with the incident.

The county's Child Protective Investigation Section have also been informed about the incident.