Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Plantation, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Death investigation in Plantation
Death investigation in Plantation 00:21

PLANTATION -- Police were investigating a possible domestic dispute that ended with two bodies being found Friday evening, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Plantation Police Department said the bodies of a man and woman were found and a probe is underway.

Plantation police investigation
Two bodies were found in a Plantation residence. CBS 4

Investigators were called around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of the two people who were not immediately identified.

Police did not immediately say if they knew what led to the gunfire. Investigators also did not say what the nature of the relationship was for the two people.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.