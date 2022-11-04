Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION -- Police were investigating a possible domestic dispute that ended with two bodies being found Friday evening, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Plantation Police Department said the bodies of a man and woman were found and a probe is underway.

Two bodies were found in a Plantation residence. CBS 4

Investigators were called around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of the two people who were not immediately identified.

Police did not immediately say if they knew what led to the gunfire. Investigators also did not say what the nature of the relationship was for the two people.