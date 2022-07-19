Investigation underway after baby found unresponsive at Homestead daycare dies

HOMESTEAD – A family is seeking answers after a baby found unresponsive in a Homestead daycare Monday afternoon later died in the hospital.

"It made me feel horrible," said Sean Tomlin

Tomlin is in disbelief after his 10-month-old grandson Tayvon passed away.

"Really, I don't know how to feel right now because it's like I don't have any answers," Tomlin said. "I just need closure."

According to Miami-Dade PD, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday they received a call for an unresponsive baby in a crib at Lincoln Marti Child Care in the 500 block of Krome Avenue. The baby was airlifted to Kendall Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

"They said that one of the workers was doing her round and she found him unresponsive with his eyes open and she noticed that he wasn't looking around, but his eyes were open," Tomlin explained. "I also found out there was no camera inside the baby room."

It's news that has family members upset.

"It's unreal. I mean why only where the babies can't talk at you don't have a camera? You have camera in every room in there, but where the babies can't tell you anything. That's unreal," said Fredrika McMilllan, a family friend.