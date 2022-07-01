Watch CBS News
Invasive snails with parasite that can cause meningitis found in Florida county

TAMPA - A giant snail that can lead to outbreaks of meningitis has been found in New Port Richey.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined a section of Pasco County after the discovery of giant African land snails, according to Tampa CBS affiliate WTSP

FDACS will treat properties with a metaldehyde-based molluscicide (snail bait). According to the department:

"Metaldehyde works by disrupting the mucus production ability of snails and slugs. This reduces their digestion and mobility and makes them susceptible to dehydration. Snails and slugs that have eaten metaldehyde often seek hiding places, become inactive and begin to die within days."

The giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world and consumes at least 500 different types of plants.

They have been eradicated twice in Florida. The first time was in 1975. The most recent eradication was in 2021 after they were found in Miami-Dade in 2011, according to FDACS. 

Giant African land snails pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans. The snails should not be handled without proper protection and sanitation.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 11:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

