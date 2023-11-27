Inter Miami's superstar Lionel Messi takes family to Disney World

MIAMI - Inter Miami's superstar Lionel Messi was spotted this weekend for some family fun at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

Leo Messi and his family are at Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fl 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uxssniqRh — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) November 25, 2023

The Argentine 8 Ballon d'Or winner took his wife and three boys to the resort.

The Messis arrived at the park wearing baseball caps and hoodies hoping to avoid being recognized, but it did not work.

He was soon spotted and the chants of "Messi, Messi, Messi," soon followed.

Messi was accompanied by security personnel during his visit.

Just last week, Messi was in Rio de Janeiro with the Argentine national soccer team to face Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina won 1-0, giving Brazil its first defeat at home in the history of the qualifiers.

Argentina leads the 10-team continental qualifying competition with 15 points, followed by Uruguay with 13, Colombia with 12 and Venezuela with nine points.

The qualifiers resume again next year in September.

Messi is off until the start of the MLS season.