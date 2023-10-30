Watch CBS News
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins record 8th Ballon d'Or

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI -  Inter Miami's Lionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday. The annual soccer awards celebrate the best players in the game.

Messi, 36, who won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009, picked up this year's award in Paris after captaining Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign at the end of last year, the biggest title of the Inter Miami star's career to date.

The former Barcelona star topped the voting ahead of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappé.

Inter Miami's part owner David Beckham presented the award. He promised a party in Miami. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 5:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

