Inter Miami CF scores 2-1 win over Columbus Crew, keeps playoff hopes alive

FORT LAUDERDALE - Inter Miami CF kept its playoff hopes alive after a 2 -1 win over Columbus Crew on Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Mother Nature turned the match into a marathon.

The home team struck first with Gonzalo Higuaín scoring his 11th goal of the season in the 25th minute.

Sixteen minutes later, the Crew tied things up when a Cucho Hernández header sent the ball to the back of the net.

After a lengthy weather delay, the second half was able to get underway

It was a hard fought second half. Higuaín scored the vital game-winner in the 82nd minute. Alejandro Pozuelo played a pass to the onrushing Higuaín on the left side of the box, who sent the ball to the back of the net with a precise first time left-footed shot. The goal took Higuaín's team-leading goal tally to 12, who's now scored nine times in the last 12 matches, and the assist was the 10th overall for Pozuelo this regular season, the fifth one for him since joining the club in the summer.

Inter Miami will be in action again over the weekend when the team travels to take on D.C. United on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Audi Field. Kickoff in Washington D.C. is set for 5 p.m.