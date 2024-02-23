Inter Miami signs Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo

MIAMI - Inter Miami has signed Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo to a four-year contract on Friday, with a club option for the 2028 season as well.

Federico is the son of soccer international Fernando Redondo, who played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina's national team.

Redondo is being signed after a season-ending injury to Facundo Farias. Inter Miami lost Farias to a torn ACL in a preseason match last month.

"We're pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami," team sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said. "He's a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet, and shows awareness out of possession. We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024."

The 21-year-old Redondo comes to Inter Miami from Argentinos Juniors. He has represented Argentina at the under-20 and under-23 levels, and now gets to play with Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

"I'm very happy to join a club that is growing so much," Redondo said. "It's a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players."