Inter Miami CF's get hard-fought 2-1 victory over Toronto FC

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF continued to build momentum Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.

Miami now has a record of 8 wins, 13 losses and 5 draws for a total of 29 points with a victory over a tough rival in Toronto, which has 10 wins, 10 losses, and 6 draws for 36 points.

Inter Miami now has a five-match unbeaten run and a strong home stretch of just one loss in the team's last 11 outings at DRV PNK Stadium.

For Miami, Jean Mota scored in the 24th minute and Ariel Lassiter would seal the deal on the 44th minute. For Toronto, Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 28th minute.

This was the first time both teams met in the 2022 MLS season on Saturday.

In its previous match, Inter Miami earned a 3-2 home win over New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13.

