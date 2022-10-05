Inter Miami CF clinches MLS playoff spot with victory over Orlando City SC

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF not only made it four victories in a row, but they also advanced to the MLS playoffs Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory at home over Orlando City SC.

Inter Miami CF gave their fans at DRV PNK Stadium and beyond a lot of reasons to cheer.

Fans at the stadium chanted during the entire 90 minutes of play and many held signs thanking Gonzalo 'el Pipita' Higuain.

Leonardo Campana scored the first goal in the first minute of play for Miami and Higuain added the second goal in the 38 minute.

Campana left the game in the 33rd minute with an injury and was replaced by Ariel Lassiter.

In the 52 minute, Higuain scored again with a penalty kick.

Lassiter scored the 4th goal in the 56th minute.

Higuain announced earlier in the week, that he would be retiring at the end of the current season.

Orlando's Ercan Kara scored the consolation goal for his team.

After the game, everyone in the stadium celebrated as the players embraced, jumped and cheered.

The teams met for the second time this season. Orlando won the last meeting 1-0.

Inter Miami will play again Sunday against CF Montréal at DRV PNK Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET.