CBS News Miami gets inside look at deteriorating conditions at Miami Police headquarters

CBS News Miami gets inside look at deteriorating conditions at Miami Police headquarters

CBS News Miami gets inside look at deteriorating conditions at Miami Police headquarters

MIAMI - CBS News Miami has been given an inside look at deteriorating conditions at Miami Police headquarters with police Chief Manny Morales describing the challenges.

It is an iconic structure at 400 NW Second Ave. that is showing signs of its age after being built 48 years ago. Fmer Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the problems must be addressed as soon as possible and said a new, modern facility for police should be built.

The police headquarters has a series of problems. The parking garage is condemned, meaning a loss of 250 spots. Arrangements have been made to find about 80 spots near the building but many employees have been forced to find spots to park on the street or elsewhere.

"Our parking lot has been an unsafe structure for two years," Morales said. " Employees have had to find parking spots downtown but that is difficult enough. We've made arrangements for people to park under I-95 by Third Avenue but that is not ideal."

There are plumbing issues.

"Can you imagine cast iron pipes throughout so we have experienced some backups and there have been some ruptured pipes," Morales said. "There's probably 12 to 14 bathrooms shut down here."

There is only one working restroom at police headquarters, prompting employees including Capt. Freddie Cruz to use restrooms at the police training college next door.

There is also ongoing construction inside the MIami Police Department.

"Your can imagine that when it comes to an aging building the elevators are malfunctioning frequently and our electric panels are at capacity," Morales said.

Offices are empty as hundreds of employees —- half the workforce at the building —- are forced to work elsewhere.

"This is definitely not an ideal situation," Morales said. "We have had to move some folks to remote locations. But our men and women of the Miami Police Department and our professional staff continue to perform admirably. No matter what they throw at them, our people make everything shine."

He also said public safety has fortunately not been impacted.

"Our numbers are low for violent crime," Morales said.

Colina told CBS News Miami: "I think this is taking a toll. It gives employees the idea that they are not supported and that they are not appreciated. Why hasn't this been addressed? It's an important question. And when someone feels unappreciated, it doesn't matter where you work. Data shows then when those employees are less engaged, they are less productive and that is more likely to lead to another job where they feel appreciated."

Colina said when he was an assistant police chief, he was assigned to look at solutions.

"I know it would be expensive and another burden on taxpayers but it is time," Colina said. "We need to get a modern facility where MIami Police can perform at a high level and do the work they deserve to do."

City of Miami spokeswoman Kenia Fallat told CBS News Miami: "The city is focusing on trying to find short-term solutions and also develop a long-term solution that may involve building a public safety building for police and fire rescue."

Miami Police headquarters previously has had other issues.

In 2017, there were reported problems with mold from leaks in the roof and the central air conditioning system had malfunctioned.