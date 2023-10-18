Injuries from e-bikes, e-scooters on the rise

MIAMI - Just walk down a street and you're sure to spot an e-scooter or an e-bike. They're everywhere. From city streets to the suburbs, people of all ages are zipping around on e-scooters and e-bikes.

However, injuries associated with these so-called "micromobility" devices are soaring. A new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows a nearly 21-percent increase from 2021 to 2022.

"In particular e-scooters had the highest increase in injuries and accounted for nearly half of the micromobility deaths, additionally nearly half of all estimated e-bike injuries from 2017 to 2022 occurred in 2022 alone," said Thaddeus Harrington with the CPSC.

Children 14 years and younger account for a significant number of injuries. Overall, fractures and contusions or abrasions are the two most common injuries. At least 233 people have been killed over the last five years, 19 deaths are related to fires, another hazard with these devices.

Collisions with vehicles and simply controlling the e-devices are the leading causes of injuries. Riders are urged to slow down and stay aware of their surroundings. Also, do not make abrupt unpredictable movements.

"Consumers should always wear their helmet, and they should check the device for proper function and also for any damage," said Harrington.

Sam Toa made the switch to an e-bike because he said it's easier on his knees. As to how he keeps himself safe, he said, "I keep my eyes open, wear a helmet, and I stop when I'm supposed to."

He hopes more riders follow the rules and take every precaution to keep themselves and others safe.

Harmful incidents involving another popular device are down. The CPSC said injuries from hoverboards dropped 26 percent from 2021 to 2022.