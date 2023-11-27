Injured in crash, South Florida couple credits travel insurance with getting them back home

Injured in crash, South Florida couple credits travel insurance with getting them back home

MIAMI - Cheryl Robinson was set to sail with her husband in early November on the Sirena by Oceania Cruises but they never made it.

The shuttle that came as a part of the cruise package, she says, stopped in the middle of the highway twice. The second time it happened, the shuttle was rear-ended by a semi.

"The sound is nothing you've ever heard like a building crashing down on you," said Robinson.

The memories are vivid, and they still replay in her mind constantly. Several people were injured in the crash, one person died.

"Watching someone lose their life right in front of your eyes is traumatic," Robinson recalled.

After the crash, Robinson was taken to a hospital several miles away from her husband. She credits the US Embassy and her travel insurance for getting them back together and ultimately back to the States.

It's exactly what Triple-A spokesperson Andre El Khouri says every traveler should invest in.

"Travel insurance is not only going to pay for your trip in case your trip gets canceled but also it's going to cover for medical payments."

Robinson's husband needed emergency surgery and she was wheelchair-bound. Both have extensive injuries they're being treated for.

Robinson has been in contact with Oceania Cruises but at this point has been given no compensation or explanation regarding this incident.

CBS News Miami reached out to Oceania Cruises for comment we haven't heard back.