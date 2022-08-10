Incentives approved to bring more film, TV productions to Broward

County wants to invite more moviemakers to shoot films in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE - From the crime drama "The Glades" to the long-running cable series "Burn Notice," South Florida is no stranger to film and television productions.

But now Broward County is on the verge of becoming a breakout star.

On Tuesday, key players in the effort to bolster the film industry met at the county commission chambers in the government center.

"We are in the planning stages of planting a huge flag in South Florida," said DJ Viola.

Viola is a Hollywood producer and director and a major player in Broward's ambitious plan.

He is working to create a massive production site much like the Los Angeles center studios with sound stages and production offices.

It would be built on a 60-acre former superfund site.

In Fort Lauderdale, north of Sunrise Boulevard, east of 31st Avenue, negotiations are underway with the city on the proposed project.

The working title is Fort Lauderdale Studios.

Broward Commissioner Steve Geller has championed the film industry and says it will translate to high-paying jobs.

"I have no idea what a best boy or gaffer is but they are part of the credits you see rolling at the end of films. Those jobs pay at least $100,000 a year."

While expanding the film industry has been talked about for years, the holdup has been incentives.

Broward commissioners have approved film and TV incentives to spur growth.

To qualify a production must be worth at least $400,000 and a company would qualify for a 15 percent rebate, capped at $175,000. Sixty percent of the production must be shot in the greater Fort Lauderdale area.

For independent filmmakers like Luner Eugene, who has produced several films locally, a $400,000 production cost is out of reach.

He hopes resources will trickle down to independent filmmakers.

"A lot of us have great stories."

He says, "It would be wonderful to get financing for our projects."