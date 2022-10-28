In race for South Florida congressional District 23 seat, 4 candidates vying for post long held by Democrats

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat for District 23 features four candidates with competing agendas -- and visions for the role.

Republican Joe Budd, the Republican, is trying to flip the seat, which has been held by Democrats even as Jared Moskowitz is trying to keep it in the "D" column.

Candidates Mark Napier and Christine Scott, who are unaffiliated candidates, have keyed in on other issues that led them to run for the post, which covers Broward and Palm Beach counties..

Budd, a financial planner, investor and entrepreneur, is trying to capture the seat that had long been held by Democrats but is up for grabs after current incumbent U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch decided to not seek reelection.

"I think the economy is the single biggest issue that's going on out there," Budd said about his decision to join the race.

Moskowitz, a lawyer who served in the Florida House of Representatives, was the director of the Florida State Division of Emergency Management and serves on the Broward County Commission.

"I am a fund-the-police Democrat," he said. "I never subscribed to that defund nonsense. That's crazy (and) craziness."

Napier, who listed the the CIA, Security Protective Services and the office of Equal Employment Opportunity as his previous employers, said he an advocate of the homeless and LGBT community.

"Reducing inflation, strengthening our economy, strengthening national security and school safety," he said when asked about his top legislative priorities.

Scott is self employed and said she has been in business as an Amazon bookseller.

"I think it is essential that the U.S. end its supply chain dependence on China," she said.

During recent interviews with CBS 4, the candidates sounded off on a variety of issues, including:

The economy

Budd: "I think one of the key factors that Congress can do something about is reform our energy independence."

Moskowitz: "Supply chain issues, gas prices, food costs it is something we need to focus on."

Napier: We need to bring in our microchip capabilities to improve our economy."

Scott: "We must protect small business. They are the foundation of our economic freedom, prosperity and innovation."

Rising gas prices

Budd: "Not only can the USA become entry independent again but we should be energy dominate, no reason to get oil from Communist Venezuela."

Moskowitz: "We can't let any country determine our gas prices, we have plenty of oil reserves here."

Napier: "We have to go back to energy independence."

Scott: "When we rely on OPEC we rely on their prices (and we) can't give that type of control to any outside entity."

Crime

Budd: "Safe Schools, and safe streets, That's part of my campaign."

Moskowitz: "Guns are too easy to get in this country and not just in the legal process. Illegal guns being sold at the corner store. Congress needs to do more on that."

Napier: "Parents need to shoot parenting we need to start teach morals, values and ethics in schools."

Scott: "We have a problem if crime is not prosecuted, there is no punishment con consequences for your actions."

Abortion

Budd: "I think abortion is wrong personally but I have stated the courts have made it clear, abortion is a state issue (and) no longer a federal issue."

Moskowitz: "We need to codify Roe V. Wade into law. (It's) about time we do that. And mainstream Americans support that."

Napier: "For me, I am pro-choice. To me, it is up to a woman."

Scott: "It is a woman's choice to choose. Part of being pro-life is respecting that woman's life."