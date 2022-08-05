In-person early voting for August primary gets underway next week in Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI - In-person early voting for the August 23rd primary elections is about to get underway in Miami-Dade and Broward.

In Miami-Dade, it starts on August 8th. Early voting will be available at 23 locations and open for eight hours each day. Click Here for a sample ballot.

For those who requested and received a Vote-by-Mail ballot, they can be returned by mail or dropped off at a secure box at a polling location during its hours of operation.

In-person early voting in Broward begins on August 13th. Click Here to view a sample ballot.

In Broward, Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be dropped off at:

Broward County Governmental Center

115 S. Andrews Ave. Room #102

Fort Lauderdale

7/25/2022 - 8/21/2022 (Monday - Friday) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8/22 and 8/23 (Monday - Tuesday) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voting Equipment Center

1501 NW 40th Avenue

Lauderhill (Entrance In the back of the Lauderhill Mall)

7/25/2022 - 8/23/2022 (Monday - Sunday) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the early voting locations, in Miami-Dade Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be dropped off at:

Miami-Dade Elections Department

2700 NW 87th Avenue, Doral

7/25 - 8/23 (Monday through Friday) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When you use in-person early voting, make sure you come prepared with the proper ID.

Bring a photo id and you also have to bring something with your signature on it. So the best thing to do is bring your driver's license or state identification card because they have both.

And if you're waiting for Election Day, remember you must go to your assigned precinct — and beware, many have changed because of redistricting. Check their voter's information card for the correct polling location.