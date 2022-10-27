In case of zombie apocalypse, make sure you're in Florida. Sunshine State has 3 cities where survival odds are highest

Florida is the place to be to survive a zombie apocalypse

MIAMI -- Lawn Love, a national lawncare company with operations in over 120 cities, has issued a new report that lists the best cities for surviving a catastrophic zombie attack -- if it were to ever occur.

Florida has three cities, including Miami, that better your odds of riding out a fictional uprising.

The company said the ranking, issued just in time for Halloween, graded four categories when compiling their rankings: vulnerability, hiding locations, available supplies, protection measures (think guns) and mobility.

Orlando was deemed as the No. 1 city with the best chances of surviving while Tampa and Miami came in at sixth and eighth, respectively.

Their were five cities in Nevada that ranked as the worst to survive a zombie apocalypse while Miramar came in at sixth on the worst least.

It wasn't clear why Miramar was a worst place while Miami was a best.