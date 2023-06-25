Immigration rights advocates took to streets of Miami to protest Senate Bill 17-18

MIAMI -- Protestors marched from Miami's Freedom Tower to the Torch of Friendship Saturday morning.

They are protesting Senate Bill 17-18, which calls for companies with 25 or more employees to use the "E-Verify" system to check employees' immigration status.

Protestors say the law will push many workers to leave the state, leading to worker shortages in many industries.

The law would also require hospitals to ask about immigration status. It takes effect July 1st.