Ian insurance claims in Florida top 335,000

President Biden vows to give Florida all the aid it needs to recover from Ian

President Biden vows to give Florida all the aid it needs to recover from Ian

President Biden vows to give Florida all the aid it needs to recover from Ian

TALLAHASSEE - With the numbers steadily climbing, more than 335,000 insurance claims have been filed in Florida after Hurricane Ian, totaling $2.8 billion in estimated insured losses.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, showed 335,741 claims had been filed, up from more than 282,000 claims reported Tuesday.

Also, the estimated insured losses were up from a $2.04 billion total on Tuesday.

Of Wednesday's totals, 246,910 claims involved residential property, with other types including auto-damage claims. The data showed that 4,938 claims had been closed with payments, while 8,823 had been closed without payments.

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian.