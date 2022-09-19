I-95 vehicles struck by gunfire from SUV in Miami-Dade, officials say

The Florida Highway Patrol was searching for the person in an SUV who allegedly began shooting at other motorists on Interstate 95 i Miami-Dade during the Monday afternoon commute.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, which occurred on I-95 in the area of NW 125th Street in North Miami, authorities said.

Investigators confirmed that one vehicle was struck and they were trying to determine if a second vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

The driver of a black BMW told law enforcement officials that she had attempted to exit the northbound side of the freeway onto 125 Street when someone inside the dark colored SUV began firing at her.

The driver's side of the BMW was struck several times although the woman was not shot or injured.

The FHP said they were trying to determine if another vehicle had been targeted by gunfire.

It was not clear if the incident resulted from road rage or what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the SUV was asked to call *FHP (*347).