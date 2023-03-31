Miami-Dade I-95 express lane entrance, exit points relocated

MIAMI - A heads up on I-95 if you use the express lanes in Miami-Dade County as the entrance and exit points to the express lanes have now moved back to their original location in the downtown Miami area.

The northbound entrance and southbound exit have shifted moved from north of I-195 to south of I-195 near NW 29 St.

It is just about a mile south of where it was.

Lane striping and overhead signs have been adjusted to show the permanent spots for the entry and exit points.

There will be overnight lane closures of the express lanes as plastic poles are being placed Sunday through Wednesday, and you can find those details here.