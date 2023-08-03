Husband of woman whose remains were found in 3 floating suitcases in Palm Beach County arrested: Report

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- The husband of a woman whose remains were found packed in three suitcases floating along the Intracoastal Water has been arrested in connection with her murder, according to reports.

William Lowe, 78, has been arrested and is facing charages in the slaying of his wife. Palm Beach County Jail

William Lowe, 78, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body, according to a police report.

Investigators have identified the victim as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80, and said she suffered a gunshot wound to her head, according to the station.

Authorities have released this photo rendering of what a murder victim may have looked like before she was slain and her remains placed in three suitcases. Delray Beach police

The woman's body was dismembered before she was placed in suitcases that were discarded.

The Delray Beach Police Department was expected to hold a news conference at noon to provide more details about the case.

Investigators said in a written statement that they believe the woman was murdered between July 17 and July 20 when they released a statement asking for the public's help as they try to identify her and her killer.

The Palm Beach Post reported that remains of the victims had already begun decomposing when the first suitcase containing her body was discovered by a construction worker in late July. Police were later notified about the other two suitcases that were found floating on the waterway, the newspaper reported.