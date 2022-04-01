Guide to hurricane supplies

When a hurricane hits, you can be on your own for 72 hours or more. In Hurricane Andrew, there was not an operating supermarket from Kendall to Key Largo for weeks after the storm. Power was out in some areas for 9 weeks. Getting the necessities of life proved to be a major challenge.

You can help mitigate some of that concern by shopping now, before a hurricane threatens, for the right supplies. The best thing to do is to purchase small amounts along with your normal shopping well before the start of hurricane season, but it's never too late to start. Waiting until a storm warning can mean you will be spending top dollar for scant supplies.

Here are supplies that should be on everyone's list. Print it, or our printable hurricane guide, and take it to the store with you.

Don't Wait!

Money

ATM's may not work after a storm, Banks may be closed. Open businesses may not be able to accept credit cards. After a hurricane strikes, cash is king. Only you can determine how much cash you need, but consider how and where you will store it and what you might need to buy before technology returns.

Have TWO WEEKS supply of each item below for each person in your home.

Cooking

Sterno

Portable camp stove or grill

Stove fuel or charcoal, lighter fluid

Aluminum foil

Oven mitts

Non-Perishable Foods*

Canned meats, fruits, vegetables

Bread in moisture-proof packaging

Cookies, candy, dried fruit

Canned soups & milk

Powdered or single serve drinks

Cereal bars

Condiments

Peanut butter & jelly

Instant coffee & tea

Camping Meals (dehydrated)

MRE (Meals Ready To Eat) Military style complete meals

Equipment & Other Items

Manual can opener*

Disposable plates, cups & eating utensils

Napkins & paper towels

Flashlight* (one per person)

Portable battery powered lanterns

Glass enclosed candles (only for use after the storm)

Battery powered (or hand crank powered) radio

Battery operated alarm clock

Extra batteries, including hearing aids

Ice chest & ice

First aid kit, including aspirin, antibiotic cream & antacids

Mosquito repellent

Sun screen (SPF 45 recommended)

Waterproof matches/butane lighter

Bleach or water purification tablets

Maps of the area with landmarks. A bad storm can erase street signs and other landmarks

Babies

Disposable diapers & moist towelettes*

Formula, food & medication*

Documents

Photo copies of prescriptions*

Photo identification, and copies as backup*

Proof of residence (utility bills)*

Medical history*

Waterproof container for document storage

Back up copies of your home computer files

Digital camera and memory chips

Citizenship Documents

Copies of your insurance documents for car and home

Other Necessities

Tools: hammer, wrenches, screw drivers, nails, saw

Trash bags (lots of them)

Cleaning supplies

Plastic drop cloth

Visqueen (clear roll plastic) to cover holes in your

Mosquito netting

ABC rated fire extinguisher

Duct tape or strong masking tape for emergency repairs (not to tape windows)

Outdoor extension cords

Spray paint

Rope

Personal Supplies

Prescriptions* (1 month supply)

Toilet paper

Soap, shampoo & detergent

Toiletries & feminine hygiene products*

Changes of clothing*

Extra glasses or contacts

Bedding: pillows, sleeping bag*

Rain ponchos & work gloves

Entertainment: books, magazines, card games, etc.*

Hand Sanitizer

Personal Battery Operated Fan

Pets

Dry & canned food

Water (half gallon per day)

Litter box supplies

1 Month Supply of pet medications (heartworm tablets, etc)

Water

See our complete guide to water here

If you are planning to go to an evacuation shelter, be sure to bring these items.