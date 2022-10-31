Watch CBS News
Hurricane Ian confirmed deaths up to 122

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Medical examiners had confirmed 122 deaths from Hurricane Ian as of Friday, up from 114 a week earlier, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

A news release from the department said 60 of the confirmed deaths were in Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made initial landfall Sept. 28 before crossing the state. 

Charlotte, Collier and Sarasota counties each had eight confirmed deaths, while Monroe County had seven. 

Volusia County had five, while Hardee and Manatee counties each had four. In all, hurricane-related deaths had been confirmed in 18 counties.

