Volunteers rally to aid Hurricane Helene victims with Aventura Mall relief drive

MIAMI - Volunteers from Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) are working tirelessly to support victims of Hurricane Helene, with many families facing devastation. Ashley Turchin, whose family lives in one of the hardest-hit areas, shared the urgency of the situation.

"My parents, my brother, my nephews, they all live in North Carolina. It's really surreal. It's unreal. It's the saddest thing I've lived through, and thank God for GEM and all the people showing up and making a difference," said Turchin, who is also volunteering to help with the relief effort.

GEM aims to make a significant impact with much-needed supplies for those affected. On Tuesday, a hurricane relief drive was held at Aventura Mall, with dozens of people dropping off essential items for victims of Helene.

"Seventeen counties right here in Florida have been devastated. They have no food, no water. Their homes are gone. Their pets are running around the street and there's no infrastructure like water, electricity the things we take for granted they have nothing right now no communication at all," said Mobile Mike, who is leading the relief effort.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with Mobile Mike and GEM in the call for donations.

"What we're doing is looking for feminine hygiene products we're looking for dog and cat food, water, sodas, laundry detergent, flashlight, batteries, generators, any new kind of bedding nothing used will be happy to take," said Mobile Mike.

All donated items are brought to GEM's headquarters in Doral, where they are boxed up and shipped directly to the impacted areas, from Perry, Florida to North Carolina.

"This is going directly into the hands of those affected. It's not going through any third party. GEM will deliver all these goods right to their doorstep," said Mobile Mike.

Those wishing to donate can visit Aventura Mall near the Apple Store on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to midnight. The relief drive will continue Thursday and Friday at The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, where they will be collecting non-perishable goods and other essential items.