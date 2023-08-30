Watch CBS News
Local News

Hurricane Franklin causing rough surf along eastern seaboard

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A very large Hurricane Franklin is causing heavy surf and rip currents along the eastern seaboard.

Early Wednesday, the storm was about 200 miles west-northwest of Bermuda. It was moving to the northeast at 13 mph with sustained winds of 110 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Franklin is forecast to weaken over the next couple of days. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 7:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.