Hurricane Franklin causing rough surf along eastern seaboard

MIAMI - A very large Hurricane Franklin is causing heavy surf and rip currents along the eastern seaboard.

Early Wednesday, the storm was about 200 miles west-northwest of Bermuda. It was moving to the northeast at 13 mph with sustained winds of 110 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Franklin is forecast to weaken over the next couple of days.