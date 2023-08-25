Hurricane Andrew: FIU professor says storm's legacy helps hurricane research

MIAMI — The 24th of August, 1992 is a date seared into the history of South Florida but slowly fading from the everyday collective memory. That the day Hurricane Andrew blew through South Miami-Dade.

There were over 40 deaths, 49,000 homes destroyed and 108,000 that were damaged. That was 31 years ago and for many the memory is fading.

Erik Salna, Associate Director for Education and Outreach International Hurricane Research Center Florida International University, said Andrew is very much a lasting memory at Florida International University.

"All our research we can attribute to Andrew because it was Andrew that started the whole program," he said.

South Miami-Dade was put back together in part through the efforts of the locally funded "We Will Rebuild Foundation." Some of that money was dedicated to the future. The quest was how to rebuild better, stronger and that Hurricane Andrew legacy continues today at Florida International University's International Hurricane Research Center and Extreme Events Institute.

Salna said: "....because of Andrew the Wall of Wind program was created."

The Wall of Wind generated by 12 massive fans/propellors simulating winds eventually up to 200 Miles per hour. The Wall of Wind, or "WOW" as it is known, it is the show piece of FIU's on going Hurricane Research. All types of structures put to the wind test.

Recently, the U.S. National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million four-year cooperative agreement to Florida International University's Extreme Events Institute to support the design of a national full-scale testing facility capable of wind speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, combined with a water basin to simulate storm surge and wave action.

"We continue to do that work and it brings in projects from throughout the nation," Salna said.

The FIU Andrew legacy goes far beyond the Wall of Wind. FIU scientist had a major impact on the three decade development of Miami-Dade's strongest in the nation building codes.

FIU sponsors Hurricane readiness drills. They train emergency management professionals. Looking to the future students from area schools test their hurricane proof designs in a competition "because they will be the next generation to see how we can strengthen the build environment," Salna said.