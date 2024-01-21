Hundreds participate in "Waves of Hope" cancer awareness 5K in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD BEACH — We know that cancer doesn't discriminate.

A recent report from the American Cancer Society found a concerning rise in cancer deaths among people under the age of 50. And on Saturday, the "Waves of Hope" 5K in Hollywood Beach was a chance for people to celebrate survival — but also learn about early detection so that people can live a long life.

"At the age of 18, I found my first lump in the shower — by myself, uneducated really about it," said Tracy Milgram, the founder of BRCA Strong.

But Milgram lives to tell the story of how finding cancer early can be a game changer. A self-exam alerted her to the deadly disease but it also helped her tackle it head-on.

"And then, I had three other lumpectomies, which were all benign. Followed by a provocative lateral mastectomy after finding out that I carried the BRCA-2 mutation, which means I have an 87% chance for breast cancer and a 67% chance of ovarian cancer," she added.

Waves of Hope was not only a race — it also provided free cancer screenings and mammograms to the 300 people who attended, making it a key in prevention.

"But the percentage of folks who actually undergo screening under the age of 50 remains low," said Dr. Bill Dahut, the chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society. "Increasing screening rates, I think, would be incredibly important."

Overall, cancer mortality has dropped but the American Cancer Society said they're seeing a rise in cases in breast and prostate cancers. And, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of death in men under 50 — it's second overall for women in the same age group, just behind breast cancer.

"In South Florida, we have a very diverse population and our workers found that some populations... in particular the Bahamian population, including some other Caribbean nationals, have an increased risk for breast cancer," said Dr. Sophia George, the associate director at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

So, here's the best thing you can do:

"Make sure if you have cancer in your family history, you get checked 10 years earlier and it's so important," said survivor Tara Gustman.

Health experts say do your self-exams, get mammograms and screen for all cancers because there are now many options to help save your life.

"Everyone deserves a long, healthy life," Gustman added.

The American Cancer Society projects there will be about 2 million new cases of cancer in the United States in 2024. So, make sure to get those screenings before you're 45 years old — especially if you have an immediate family member who's been diagnosed with the disease.