Hundreds of service members in town for Fleet Week Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fleet Week is here.

Four ships and hundreds of sailors, marines, and Coast Guardsmen arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday for the 31st annual "Fleet Week Port Everglades."

The ships that docked were the USS New York, USS Cole, USS Indiana (submarine), and USNS Newport.

Two of the ships come with history.

In 2000, the USS Cole was bombed in Yemen, 17 people were killed.

"There are 17 stars placed into the deck. It is a special place to be," said USS Cole commanding officer Commander Jim Welsch.

The USS New York is dedicated in honor of those who lost their lives in the September 11th, 2001 attacks. Six point eight Tons of metal from the World Trade Center was used to build this ship after 9/11.

"It's as much a memorial and museum as it is a USS ship and our sailors kind of embody that. They're special," said commanding officer Captain Ben Oakes.

Also in town are the U.S. Marines from the 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, Coast Guardsmen from Sector Miami, and the crew of the Fast Response Cutter William Flores.

The service members were treated to an "All Hands on Deck" welcome ceremony Sunday night at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

Personnel from the four docked ships offer an opportunity for people in South Florida to learn about the armed forces and meet the service members who help defend the nation.

"We are really pleased to come down here to South Florida. It's my third time being here. I've got a Master Chief who is a local here. I'm very pleased to be able to represent the sailors, marines, airmen, and merchant mariners here today to the great people of South Florida," said U.S. Navy Admiral Tom Williams.

While in town the service men and women will visit schools, take part in community service projects, and have friendly competitions.

Tours of the ships docked at the port will be given Monday through Saturday to those who requested tickets. Tour registration has since closed.

A Salute to the Veterans ceremony to honor veterans from all the armed forces will be held Saturday. The event will include a welcome, remarks from one of the visiting captains, musical entertainment by Navy Band Southeast, and a reception. This too is a ticketed event and registration is closed.