Hundreds of new Miami-Dade teachers attend 'Wild About Teaching' orientation

MIAMI - It's just ten days and counting until Miami-Dade students return to the classroom but new teacher orientation is already underway.

More than 400 new Miami-Dade County Public School teachers took part in what will be a weeklong welcome-themed, "Wild About Teaching."

Lots of excitement at Hialeah Gardens Senior High School.

The Miami-Dade County public school teachers were welcomed to the MDCPS family. Miami-Dade School Board Chair and former teacher Mari Tere Rojas kicked things off with words of wisdom and encouragement.

"Your passion, your compassion, your dedication, your tenacity, your commitment, and your true love for this profession is going to make a difference in our world tomorrow," said Rojas.

However, she did not shy away from the reality teacher are dealing with.

"We are dealing with some difficult times, and I know the economy is tough and I know that there are challenges out there therefore, as a team, we are working collaboratively so that teachers can be compensated accordingly," said Rojas.

And although the district is moving to hire hundreds of new teachers, Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres who took part in the event addressed the issue of teacher shortage.

"As you know, there is a national shortage of teachers yet here we are, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the third largest school district in the nation has recruited over 500 teachers," said Dotres.

He also gave out some great advice for parents.

"Please make sure that you communicate with your teachers of your children, build relationships with them get to know the principals, the assistant principal, and in the event that your child may be going through a difficult process, maybe socially or emotionally rely on the school."

This is part of a weeklong orientation all these new teachers will be engaging in professional learning opportunities, including the framework of effective instruction, and content-specific sessions.

All sessions are designed to provide skills and knowledge to engage and inspire.