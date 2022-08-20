Watch CBS News
Hundreds of migrants intercepted at sea repatriated to Cuba

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI - US Coast Guard officials said their crews repatriated 203 Cubans to the island nation Saturday, following 14 interdictions off Florida's coast.

"In 2016, the Wet Foot, Dry Foot policy was repealed," said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. "Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed."

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cubans compared to:

• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
• 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
• 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
• 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
• 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

August 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

