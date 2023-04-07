Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of children treated to special day of early Easter activities

By Lauren Pastrana

/ CBS Miami

Hundreds of children treated to special day of early Easter activities
Hundreds of children treated to special day of early Easter activities 01:31

MIAMI - No school did not mean no fun for hundreds of kids in Miami.

They were treated to a special day of early Easter activities at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City Friday.

"We are here to let the kids know God loves them. He's going to take care of them. And he has people assigned to do the work. We're part of the assignment," explained Dr. Hariette Wilson-Greene.

Omega Power and Praise Ministry organized the event which included rides, a bounce house, snacks, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.

Dr. Wilson-Greene says they provide a safe haven for kids on school holidays.

"The reason for the season is the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but God also told us to take care of his sheep. This is his flock," she said.

Miami Police Officers helped to make the baskets for the kids throughout the week as part of their mission to show children that even in uncertain or difficult times, they can still find some joy.

"So if they feel hopeless or suicidal or down and out, whatever they feel, this is their safe park. This is their safety net that they can just come in and be a kid," Wilson-Greene said.

In all, they gave away about 600 Easter baskets. 

Lauren Pastrana
lauren-pastrana.jpg

Lauren Pastrana is the co-anchor of CBS4 News weeknights at 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m. She joined CBS Miami in April 2012 as a reporter. She is an Emmy-nominated, multimedia journalist with experience in television, radio and web-based news reporting.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.