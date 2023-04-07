Hundreds of children treated to special day of early Easter activities

MIAMI - No school did not mean no fun for hundreds of kids in Miami.

They were treated to a special day of early Easter activities at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City Friday.

"We are here to let the kids know God loves them. He's going to take care of them. And he has people assigned to do the work. We're part of the assignment," explained Dr. Hariette Wilson-Greene.

Omega Power and Praise Ministry organized the event which included rides, a bounce house, snacks, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.

Dr. Wilson-Greene says they provide a safe haven for kids on school holidays.

"The reason for the season is the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but God also told us to take care of his sheep. This is his flock," she said.

Miami Police Officers helped to make the baskets for the kids throughout the week as part of their mission to show children that even in uncertain or difficult times, they can still find some joy.

"So if they feel hopeless or suicidal or down and out, whatever they feel, this is their safe park. This is their safety net that they can just come in and be a kid," Wilson-Greene said.

In all, they gave away about 600 Easter baskets.