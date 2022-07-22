Thousands of bookbags distributed to famlies ahead of new school year

MIAMI - The largest bookbag distribution in South Florida held Friday to help families ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

The bookbag distribution comes at a much-needed time, according to Deloitte's 2022 Back-to-school survey, the average parent will spend about $661 on each child school shopping this year, which is up 8% from last year.

"Times are rough and people don't have it like they normally do, and things are getting sky high," said Kameron Pope, who works with the Children Home Society of Florida. He stopped by the distribution site at 8751 NW 99th Street in Medley to pick up bookbags and school supplies for homeless and foster children.

"Every little bit helps, so that's what we're doing so far. It's a beautiful thing for the community," said Pope.

This is the 17th consecutive year Unity on the Bay has hosted the backpack drive for kids in underserved communities. This year, they distributed more than 5,500 bookbags to children in Miami-Dade County and several countries throughout the Caribbean including Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

"It just feels wonderful," said Ana Quintina, Associate Minister at Unity on the Bay. "5,700 backpacks will go out there to support children not only from South Florida, but other parts of the Caribbean as well," added Quintina.

Including the donations from this year, Unity on the Bay's Backpack Drive has now served an estimated 53,700 children in need with more than $615,000 in donations from the community and partner organizations.

More than 25 non-profit organizations picked up bookbags from the distribution site in Medley Friday to help distribute them to children in need.