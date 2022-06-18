Hundreds brave high heat to apply for high-paying BSO civilian jobs

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office held a job fair Saturday and hundreds of applicants turned out, braving the high heat.

CBS News Miami cameras caught dozens standing in line outside the Public Safety Building on Broward Boulevard in feel-like temperatures nearing the triple digits.

They were there to apply to be 911 operators, to join the law enforcement agency's regional communications team.

A few months ago, BSO was one of many agencies across the country suffering a dispatcher shortage.

BSO received $4 million from the county commission to make salaries competitive and bring people on board.

The pay starts at $57K with full benefits.

"I am shocked. I am actually overwhelmed at what the representation from the community has actually showed up for us. It means people are ready to get back to work," said BSO Sgt Connie Wallen.

"The job market out there is difficult right now and working for a government agency you have a certain level of security and integrity that comes with the job, as opposed to the private sector," said applicant Nicole Souza.

Due to the response, BSO has added another information session and hiring event for next weekend.

BSO says ideal applicants should have excellent listening and comprehension skills, be able to multi-task and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.