How high heat impacts behavior, possibly making people more grouchy

With this week's cooler stretch of temperatures, you may have noticed that people have been less grouchy. The high heat impacts our behavior in several ways.

Being grouchy about the hot weather is only part of it.

Research has shown that visits to the emergency room go up as temperatures climb. There is even an impact on the baseball field.

Researchers with Psychology Today found that Major League players get hit by more pitches when it it hotter on the field.

They claim that pitchers throw more aggressively.

On the more serious side, aggressive behavior due to high heat does lead to more crime.

Health-wise, hot temperatures can impact our physical and mental health.

According to researchers, the jump in E.R. patients is mainly visits from people who have problems during the hottest days of the summer. They have problems like substance abuse, mood, and anxiety disorders, stress-related issues, and other behavioral issues.

A lot of people also don't sleep as well when it's extremely hot. Researchers say that's a big reason for people being grouchy.