How A $99 Heart Scan Could Prevent A Heart Attack

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease in the United States and unfortunately, for many people, the first sign of CAD is a heart attack.

CAD is caused by plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart and other parts of the body. This plaque is made from deposits of cholesterol and other substances in the artery. Over time, plaque deposits can narrow or totally block the blood flow.

Today, a non-invasive test called a Coronary Calcium Scoring CT Scan (Heart Scan) can provide a detailed look at the arteries helping doctors determine risk for coronary artery disease and risk for a heart attack or a stroke.

A heart scan is a quick outpatient test that lasts approximately 15 minutes and involves a computed tomography (CT) scan taking X-ray images of a patient's heart to identify plaque in the arteries. This test is safe, and it could save your life. Early detection is important to allow your doctor to prescribe medication or make suggestions for lifestyle changes which, can decrease a patient's risk of heart disease or a heart attack.

Memorial Healthcare System offers everyone in South Florida the opportunity to obtain this potentially life-saving scan with a prescription for a $99 self-rate or with insurance.

If you are living with the following risk factors;

Family history of heart disease

Age

Diabetes

Obesity

High Cholesterol levels

High blood pressure levels

And unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as physical inactivity, unhealthy eating, and smoking

You should check with your primary care provider to see if a heart scan is recommended. A heart scan involves exposure to radiation and isn't necessary for everyone.