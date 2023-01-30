Housing expansion planned in Doral for military personnel

DORAL - It's been a project in need since the closing of military housing at Homestead Air Reserve Base after Hurricane Andrew devastated the area, and by 2027 open space in Doral will turn into homes.

"Not too long ago my rent was raised $850," PSA Anthony Hodge said.

It's a strain that so many of us are familiar with, and for members of the military, it can often be a little tougher, to have to relocate on short notice and work with a housing allowance.

"So my wife had to find affordable housing for us, and it took her a while," Hodge recalled.

In a few years, Hodge could have an opportunity to live right across the street from U.S. Southern Command on Northwest 33rd Street in Doral.

"The impact of increased cost of living and housing cost was a driving factor to develop affordable permanent housing, to take care of our number one priority, our military service members and their families," U.S. South Command General Laura Richardson said.

Seven years in the making, a land transfer by the FAA is now part of a lend-lease agreement that will allow SouthCom to build on 51 acres where cows graze now. When it's completed in 2027 the complex will house 200 families. It'll include single detached homes, as well as townhomes and apartments.

And you don't see undeveloped land like this often, Jacqueline Garcia with Coldwell Bankers, Home Lovers Realty told CBS4. A buyer would have to go deep into southern Miami-Dade to find more like it, in areas known for farming.

"That was farmland, you would go out there and all you would see is the cows and tomato pickers but that is no longer that area is being opened," Garcia explained.

But the problem there and with new development is congestion.

"To access West Kendall, you have to go through these main streets like Sunset Drive and usually at 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock it's undrivable eventually when they finish the 836 extension we may see a lot," Edgar Armstrong explained.

A lot in the way of relieving traffic, but that project has yet to start.

"I couldn't think of a better opportunity for this land, we know that it's going to have great impacts," Christi Fraga, City of Doral Mayor said.

Potentially 200 families to an already industrial and dense area in Doral could impact traffic, we followed up with the city to see if there would be anything done to mitigate congestion, but have to hear back.

"It would definitely benefit, ease the worry for family," Francis Santos, I21 Navy said.

For now, this is hopeful news for service members struggling to find an affordable place to live.