Hot, humid and windy Wednesday, cold front on its way

MIAMI - A hot, humid, and windy Wednesday ahead with record heat possible in the afternoon.

Summer-like temp NEXT Weather

A warm and muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs soar to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Miami. The current record in Miami is 91 degrees set back in 1975.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. due to southwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour at times.

It will feel a bit more like summer with the hot, steamy weather ahead of our next cold front. Some showers and a few storms will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning due to the front on the way.

Cooler change NEXT Weather

Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. It will be even cooler by Friday morning with lows falling to the low 60s, with highs in the low 80s in the afternoon.

This upcoming weekend is looking nice and dry with cool mornings and seasonable afternoons.