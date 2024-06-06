Hot and humid Thursday, storms develop in the afternoon

MIAMI - Thursday is shaping up to be a hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. Storms develop in the afternoon and a few could turn strong to severe due to a disturbance.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a Level 1 risk of severe weather with the potential for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and small hail.

On Friday, the rain chance is a bit higher with another round of storms expected to develop in the afternoon.

Sizzling weekend NEXT Weather

This weekend record heat is possible as highs soar close to the mid-90s and it will feel like the 100s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday but the rain chance decreases a bit Sunday. Next week is looking very wet and unsettled due to a surge of deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean that will lead to the highest rain chances. Widespread heavy rain will be possible early next week and highs will be in the upper 80s.