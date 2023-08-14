Horses stolen from Southwest Ranches, feared they will be butchered

DAVIE - A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing two horses in Southwest Ranches.

The reward is being offered by the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) which fears the horses, Canela (6-month filly) and Venus (2 year-old filly), will be butchered for the illegal black market horse meat trade.

The horses were taken Friday, August 11th, from a private property in the secluded Rolling Oaks area.

According to ARM, the horses were led through a fence at the back of the property sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a .m. on Friday.

The property is near the World Class Equestrian Centre. ARM said in a statement that the theft has "cast a shadow of fear for the safety of both the residents and their beloved animals in this prominent horse community."

The theft follows the slaughter of two other horses, War and Sammy, after their remains were found dumped along a canal earlier this year in Homestead, another renowned horse slaughter hot spot.

In 2010, the Good Horse Slaughter Act was passed. It makes buying, selling, transporting, and killing of a horse for human consumption, and possessing horse meat, a felony in Florida. Those convicted may face a minimum of one-year imprisonment and a $3,500 fine.