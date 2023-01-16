Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at these South Florida events

MIAMI - Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's a day set aside to honor the memory of the great civil rights icon with celebrations, community outreach, and continued advocacy for justice.

9:30 a.m. Ft. Lauderdale Martin Luther King Parade

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. from Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 5th Avenue, then heads west along Sistrunk Boulevard, and then north on NW 15th Avenue ending at Carter Park.

Following the parade, a multicultural festival will be held in the park.

9 a.m. Tamarac Park celebrates Martin Luther King Day with a unity march

The MLK March begins at 9 a.m. at Tamarac Park, at 7501 N. University Drive.

The march will finish at Tamarac City Hall, located at 7525 NW 88th Ave.

There is a free shuttle service that will be available to bring participants back to Tamarac Park.

11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Miramar Parade and Festival

The parade kicks off at 11:00 am. After it, there will be a festival at Lakeshore Park. The festival features a variety of food vendors, live music, and other entertainment. The MLK Festival and will be headlined by R&B artist Michael Sterling.

Lakeshore Park is located at 8501 S. Sherman Circle.

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. City of Plantation Martin Luther King Day celebration

301 NW 46th Ave., Plantation, FL 33317.

8-10 a.m. The City of Boca Raton community breakfast

There will be a community breakfast at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 220 Ruby Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

After breakfast, there will be a community walk to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument at Mizner Park Amphitheater where there will an afternoon of celebrations.

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. City of Miami Dr. Martin Luther King Jr parade and activities

The City of Miami Martin Luther King, Jr. parade travels along NW 54th Street from NW 12th Avenue to NW 19th Avenue, then continues west on 54th Street into Miami-Dade County's jurisdiction.