Hometown Heroes Parade honors healthcare workers, first responders

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Sunday morning, Miami-Dade County threw the first annual Hometown Heroes Parade in honor of healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement -- particularly the vital role they played at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The parade began 11 a.m. at the InterContinental Miami Hotel near Bayfront Park, proceeded along Biscayne Blvd., and ended at the FTX Arena.

"This important community event helps change the narrative on who our heroes really are," said Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

"Many children idolize athletes or musicians, but we should show them that our frontline workers of policemen, firemen, and nurses are our true heroes."

The parade featured police, K-9 units, special forces, healthcare workers, marching bands and more. Additionally, there was a "water parade" to celebrate the marine division first responders.

At the arena, participants and bystanders were invited to join the Family Fun Fest. The event included a costume contest, food trucks, live music and more and runs through 6 p.m.

The Hometown Heroes Parade was created by the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners, spearheaded by Cohen Higgins and Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert.

Together they sponsored a resolution calling for an annual countywide celebration to honor first responders and healthcare workers for their dedicated service prior to, during and after the pandemic.

"This celebration serves as a way to honor and praise our brave men and women that put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. That's why I am proud to have brought the legislation to create this event and so grateful for the support of my colleagues and mayor," said Cohen Higgins.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 3:38 PM

