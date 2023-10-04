Homestead's iconic 'Robert Is Here' fruit stand facing existential challenges

HOMESTEAD - If you're heading towards the Florida Everglades, there's a place that's sure to catch your eye along the way: Robert is Here.

"This is me. This is just what my life has been. I've never done anything else," said Robert Moehling, the founder and owner of Robert is Here.

In 1959, 6-year-old Robert stood on the corner of SW 344th Street and SW 192nd Avenue, selling cucumbers in hopes of financially helping his family.

The first day of business didn't go well, no one stopped.

So, his parents had an idea.

"We put up a big sign, 4 by 8 or so, whatever big it was — it was a hurricane shutter from our old house — and the sign simply said, "Robert is here," said Moehling.

That day, 6-year-old Robert sold out and he's been here ever since.

Now, the stand is a lot bigger, offering practically every tropical fruit you can imagine.

They also sell homemade jellies and sauces, milkshakes that customers rave over and there's an entire petting zoo in the back.

Robert has made his business a family affair, and his children and their spouses help to keep things running.

The south Miami-Dade area is continuing to develop, with an influx of construction.

Now, the family is concerned about a proposed school that could be built near their property and the traffic it could cause.

"This traffic stop right here has 20 cars in each direction right now without the houses being built, without the school being here. It's just a disaster," said Heather Moehling, Robert's daughter-in-law who helps run the business.

The family is also concerned with where the high schooler will park, saying there won't be enough spaces for the kids on campus.

"And where are they going to park? They're going to park where we have no room to park or even drive," said Robert.

We reached out to Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who oversees the district, and he says south Miami-Dade is the fastest growing part of the county and says we're now seeing the impact of an area that wasn't given the proper attention decades ago.

"We're starting to see everything now come together and create what we're seeing now and that is a tug of war between particular use of property, private rights, we're starting to see the clash between business and agriculture," said Commissioner McGhee.

While the Moehling family acknowledges the school could bring a boost to business, they ultimately say the lack of space and roadways will prevent many customers from getting there.

And they say Robert is Here has always been here.

"We are an agritourism business here in the area and having all the excess people around — I want to make sure they know we were here first. We've been here since 1959 and agriculture will remain here, and we have that right to farm," said Heather.

There will be a public zoning hearing about this proposed school on October 19th and the family tells CBS News Miami they plan to be there.