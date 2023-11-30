Homestead woman won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Homestead woman has claimed a million dollar prize from playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game scratch-off game.

Susana Lopez, 37, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.00.

Lopez bought her winning ticket from Love's Travel Shop, located on North U.S. Highway 27 in Moore Haven. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of one million dollars. The game's overall odds of winning are about one in four.

